Megyn Kelly Today on Monday clocked one of its highest-rated broadcasts since debuting on September 25. Kelly’s show that day featured three of the more than a dozen women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault.

Monday also was the day Kelly’s 9 AM hour of NBC News’ Today show got preempted in the country’s top TV market. New York’s NBC station instead covered that day’s breaking news about that morning’s botched subway bombing in Manhattan.

Even with the preemption, Megyn Kelly Today averaged 2.91 million viewers, including 813K viewers in the 25-54 news demographic.

Only three MKT broadcasts have done better: Kelly’s Today debut, and her two broadcasts that immediately followed NBC News’ sacking of Today’s biggest star Matt Lauer, over harassment allegations.

