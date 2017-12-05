EXCLUSIVE: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who starred on the most recent third season of FX’s Fargo, will co-star opposite Aaron Paul and newcomer Danny Murphy in thriller The Parts You Lose, which started production today in Canada. Written by Darren Lemke, the pic has Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell attached to direct.

It’s about the unlikely friendship formed between a young deaf boy, Wesley, and a fugitive criminal who takes refuge in an abandoned barn on the family’s rural North Dakota farm. Winstead will play Wesley’s mother Gail.

Mark Johnson, who won the Oscar for the 1988 Barry Levinson-directed film, Rain Man, is producing under his Gran Via banner with Tom Williams and Paul. The H Collective is fully financing the project.

Winstead, who recently wrapped production on Eva Vives’ All About Nina opposite Common, is repped by WME.