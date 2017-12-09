Marvel’s favorite super-strong, smart-mouthed, whiskey-loving private investigator is coming back. Netflix’s acclaimed Marvel’s Jessica Jones has set a premiere date for the second season on March 8, 2018.

The Peabody-winning series made a video announcement of the premiere date on social media (which can be seen below). All 13 episodes will drop on the streaming giant at 12:01 AM on March 8, 2018.

The 55-second video tease hangs itself on the fact that the titular superhero-turned-badass investigator is “getting back to unfinished business.” Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is part of Netflix’s live-action TV-verse of Marvel’s street-level heroes — the others being Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. All of which led to the ultimate team-up: Marvel’s The Defenders. The four series also paved the way for the latest Netflix Marvel series, The Punisher.

Ritter is joined by returning cast members Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) and new cast members Janet McTeer and J.R. Ramirez, among others.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones is executive produced by series Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, Raelle Tucker, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb, who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.