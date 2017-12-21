E! has parted ways with Mark Schwahn.

The Royals’ creator/executive producer/showrunner was suspended last month following sexual harassment allegations against him made by the female cast and crew of his previous series, One Tree Hill. Now the network, producer Lionsgate TV and Universal Cable Productions have opted to fire him.

“We have concluded our investigation and Mark will not be returning to The Royals,” Lionsgate said in a statement. “The 4th season of the show has already completed production and will air as scheduled on E! in the spring.”

No decision on Season 5 has been made yet.

TV writer Audrey Wauchope had accused former One Tree Hill creator and showrunner Schwahn of sexual harassment during the time she and her writing partner Rachel Specter worked on the CW drama. The duo were soon joined by a number of other former OTH former cast and crew members, including Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, who signed an open letter detailing harassment by Schwahn. They described being “manipulated psychologically and emotionally,” “put in uncomfortable positions,””felt physically unsafe” and “threatened” while on the show. The women have received support from their male counterparts, with a number of male OTH stars standing by their colleagues in social media messages.

At the time the OTH women spoke out, E!, UCP and Lionsgate TV said they were “monitoring the information carefully.”