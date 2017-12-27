Mark Hamill is remembering his late Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher on the one-year anniversary of her death. Quoting a piece of dialogue from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fisher’s final film in the franchise, Hamill wrote on Instagram “No one’s ever really gone” followed by the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever.

The post was accompanied by photos of Hamill and Fisher as well as a sketch of Fisher famously flipping the bird as she holds her beloved dog Gary.

In The Last Jedi, Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker tells his sister, Leia (Fisher), that “no one’s ever really gone” as they say goodbye.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the original three Star Wars films in the 1970s and 1980s, and reunited for 2015’s The Force Awakens and the latest film, which is dedicated to her memory.

Fisher died December 27, 2016, four days after she suffered a medical emergency on a.plane from London to Los Angeles. She was 60.