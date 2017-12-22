Mark Hamill, the actor behind the iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, was none too happy with the direction of the new Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi — especially with one line in the film about the Jedi and its future (don’t worry, no spoilers here).

In press junket interviews leading up to the December 15 bow of Episode VIII, Hamill told more than one journalist that he was not keen on writer-director Rian Johnson’s vision of what happens to the character that Hamill has lived since 1977’s original film and knows so well.

“Luke was so optimistic and so hopeful and cheerful. Here he’s is in a very, very dark place,” Hamill told one journalist about the new movie. The actor said he spoke to Johnson about “a fundamental difference” about the integrity of the Luke character, but then said, “It’s not my movie anymore.”

Hamill ultimately said he did his job and made sure he did the best he could to realize the director’s vision. But he did make it known that he felt Luke Skywalker as written, and even Princess Leia’s words and actions, were not true to that of the original characters.

He also said he wished Johnson would have listened to Star Wars creator George Lucas about the character; Lucas has not been involved in the Star Wars franchise since 2012, when it and Lucasfilm were sold to Disney. “This is the next generation of Star Wars,” Hamill said, “so I almost had to think of another character … but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well, … I still haven’t accepted it completely.”

The interviews have been making their rounds as compilations now that the pic has hit theaters.

In another interview, Hamill said he understand the Luke character’s “regret at being wrong about who the chosen one was,” which in Star Wars: The Force Awakens resulted in him living in self-imposed exile. But, he said, Luke’s dialogue about the Jedi in the new film is something he believes Luke never would say. So he had to figure out “what could have happened that would make the most hopeful, optimistic character end up in this dark place.”

Hamill did say he came to realize that Johnson was the right man for the job they wanted to do; Lucas said essentially the same thing about the Johnson version, which has crossed $600 million in global box office since bowing worldwide last week.

In past interviews, Hamill said Hollywood is really about what will make money now.