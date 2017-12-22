Mariah Carey will return to the scene of her infamous major malfunction in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, agreeing to another performance this year for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Carey allegedly was the victim of a technical malfunction when she appeared on the big stage in 2016-17, though her bizarre off-camera demeanor made others question whether sound was the issue. Carey wound up walking around the stage without singing in what can only be described as a meltdown.

A rep for Carey blamed Dick Clark Productions. saying “production set her up to fail”; DCP called that claim “absurd.”

This year, Carey takes another stab at it, hitting the stage at 11:45 p.m.

Carey recently changed managers, and the switch to Roc Nation might have prompted the return. Other performers scheduled to appear include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland. Britney Spears will appear for a remote cameo from Las Vegas.