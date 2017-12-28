EXCLUSIVE: The Mammoth Film Festival has unveiled the first round of films hitting the slopes for the inaugural fest, which will take place February 8-11. The lineup features the previously announced opening-night world premiere of the indie thriller Josie toplined by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Dylan McDermott and Jack Kilmer.

The fest will also feature the world premiere of Tim Newfang’s Sons of St. Clair, a documentary highlighting hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members Krayzie Bone & Bizzy Bone. Jennifer Morrison will also screen her directorial feature film debut Sun Dogs, which was recently acquired by Netflix.

The festival will feature panels, events, and short films including Josh Hutcherson’s APE, Vagabonds starring Danny Glover, The Accomplice starring Evan Peters, and more. On February 10, the festival will present a Celebrity Charity Bowling Tournament benefiting the Mammoth Media Institute. Bowlers will include Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Hutcherson, Eiza Gonzalez, Scott Haze, Tom Welling, Josh Henderson, Luke “Dingo” Trembath, Josh Henderson and more.

The Mammoth Film Festival is a project from filmmaker Tanner Beard (executive producer of Terrence Malick’s Song to Song, Voyage of Time and Knight of Cups). He founded the fest along with Tomik Mansoori, Theo Dumont and Daniel Sol. Categories include U.S. Narrative feature films, U.S. Documentary feature films, International Narrative Feature Films, Action Sports, Virtual Reality, and Short Films.

Here’s the fest’s initial lineup of feature films. The full lineup will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

A VIOLENT MAN/U.S.A (Director: Matthew Berkowitz. Screenwriters: Matthew Berkowitz and Justin Steele).

A struggling mixed martial arts fighter finds himself in a fight for his life after his one night stand is found dead in her home.

Cast: Anthony Bonaventura, Cheyenne Buchanan, Tyler Conklin. WORLD PREMIERE MIDNIGHT FILM.

DESOLATE/U.S.A (Director and Screenwriter: Frederick Cipoletti).

While trying to survive the worst drought in history, a family of farmers force their youngest brother down a path of destruction; betrayed and left for dead in an unfamiliar land, he must survive, endure and seek the revenge he deserves.

Cast: Will Brittain, Callan Mulvey, Tyson Ritter.

JOSIE/U.S.A (Director: Eric England. Screenwriter: Anthony Ragnone II).

The residents of a small, southern town are forever changed when the tattooed, sweet-talking stranger Josie (Sophie Turner) struts into town. Striking up relationships with a local young punk Marcus (Jack Kilmer) and her loner neighbor Hank (Dylan McDermott), she quickly becomes a hot topic of local gossip. But her true intentions for arriving in town are far more sinister when her dark past comes to light.

Cast: Sophie Turner, Dylan McDermott, Jack Kilmer. WORLD PREMIERE OPENING NIGHT FILM.

KHALI THE KILLER/Germany (Director and Screenwriter: Jon Matthews).

After deciding to retire, an East L.A. hitman decides to take one last job to help support his ailing grandmother’s end of life care. But everything falls apart when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he’s forced to make the toughest decision of his life.

Cast: Ryan Dorsey, Richard Cabral, Corina Calderon.

MULLY/U.S.A (Director and Screenwriter: Scott Haze)

A homeless orphan in Kenya becomes a lucrative businessman, only to give it all up and open an orphanage that today serves over 2000 Kenyan children.

Cast: Charles Mully, Esther Mully, Isaac Mulli.

SONS OF ST. CLAIR/ U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Tim Newfang)

Documentary chronicling the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs & Harmony’s Krazie Bone & Bizzy Bone. WORLD PREMIERE.

SYLVIO/U.S.A (Directors and Screenwriters: Kentucker).

A small town gorilla joins a local TV program where a series of on-air mishaps send him on a journey of self-discovery.

Cast: Sylvio Bernardi, Kentucker Audley, Steve Bauer.

SUN DOGS/U.S.A (Director: Jennifer Morrison. Screenwriter: Anthony Tambakis).

Intellectually limited from an accident at birth, Ned Chipley has failed time and time again at achieving his dream of ‘saving lives’. After a fourth thwarted attempt to join the marines, he pairs up with a young runaway, Tally Peterson. Together they surveil a group of young men who they mistake as terrorists. Ned and Tally accidentally make the most improbable and unfortunate homeland security team. Their misadventures and misunderstandings lead to the unexpected discovery that sometimes the greatest purpose in life can present itself in the most unlikely of places.

Cast: Melissa Benoist, Allison Janney, Jennifer Morrison. CLOSING FILM GALA PRESENTATION.

TIME TRAP/U.S.A (Directed by Mark Dennis and Ben Foster. Screenwriter: Mark Dennis).

A group of students become trapped inside a mysterious cave where they discover time passes differently underground than on the surface.

Cast: Andrew Wilson, Cassidy Gifford, Brianne Howey.

TRUTH OR DARE/U.S.A-(Director: Nick Simon. Screenwriters: Thommy Hutson, Ethan Lawrence).

Eight college friends head to a “Haunted Rental” for Halloween. But when they replay the game that made the house infamous, they awaken an evil spirit intent on stealing their souls.

Cast: Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy, Mason Dye. MIDNIGHT FILM.

Round 1 Short Film Official Selections Inaugural Mammoth Film Festival™:

APE by Josh Hutcherson

The Circle by Sheldon Schwartz

Euphoria – Indescribable Adventure by Linda Sanders and Alessandro Beltrame

Companion by Matt Ferrucci

Reckless Juliets by Skyler Barrett

I Know Jake Gyllenhaal is Going to Fuck My Girlfriend by Nino Mancuso

Scarlett-Angelina by Lorette Bayle

The Visit by Romina Schwedler

The Accomplice by John F. Beach & Jon Hoeg

The Long Walk Home by Jarod Einsohn

Zero-Zero by Randall Whittinghill

Lunch Ladies by JM Logan

Girl Power by Ada Gorn

Niles Canyon by Sallyanne Massimini

Making it on Time by Sophia Banks

LPM, Likes Per Minute by Alexandra Chando

PRINCE OF SMOKE by Matthew Gelb

Indigo Valley by Jaclyn Bethany

Autopsy by Adam Long

The Only People Who Have Ever Seen Rob’s Penis by Christian Cerezo

Nano by Mike Manning

The Last Birthday by Jaclyn Bethany

Madaran by Rayka Zehtabchi

Vagabonds by Magaajyia Silberfeld

Cops: Gotham by Tyler Shields

The Gnome by Jason Neese