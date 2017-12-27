It looks like another popular show from NBC’s “Must See TV” slate is on the road back to prime time. Sony Pictures Television Studios is working on a revival of Mad About You with Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt in talks to reprise their roles as married New York couple Paul and Jamie Buchman.

It is reported that the revival of the series, which was created by Reiser and Danny Jacobson, would reconnect audiences with present-day Paul and Jamie, who are suffering from a case of empty nest syndrome as their 17-year-old daughter Mabel goes to college.

There reportedly have been talks circulating about a revival, which goes in line with the current renaissance of Reiser’s career. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor has appeared in films such as Whiplash and Concussion as well as numerous TV shows such as Red Oaks and the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things.

Mad About You ran seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 on NBC and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Sony TV also produced a Mad About You adaptation in China.

The return of Mad About You continues the trend of revivals of popular shows from the ’80s and ’90s such as Will and Grace, Fuller House and ABC’s upcoming Roseanne reboot. No word yet on whether or not NBC will be involved.

The news was first reported by our sister site TVLine.