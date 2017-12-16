Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon, Bryna Rifkin and Heidi Lopata are forming a new entertainment public relations firm, Narrative. The move comes shortly after ID announced the abrupt exits of Mahoney, Moss Pachon and Rifkin. Lopata is the new entry here, coming from 42West. They are top-tier publicists.

In a statement, Mahoney, Moss Pachon, Rifkin and Lopata said: “We have the utmost esteem for our colleagues at ID and 42West and are deeply appreciative of the wisdom, guidance, and mentorship from industry leaders Kelly Bush Novak, Mara Buxbaum, Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg and Allan Mayer in nurturing our respective careers. We look forward to our next iteration with the formation of Narrative.”

The quartet are lining up the clients that will come with them, but they have repped such talent as Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Brolin, Margot Robbie, Marion Cotillard, Kate Winslet, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Alicia Vikander, Daisy Ridley, Emilia Clarke, Kathryn Hahn, Timothy Hutton, Diane Kruger, Ewan McGregor, Ezra Miller, Megan Mulally, Ruth Negga and Sam Rockwell, as well as filmmakers Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Brit Marling, Simon Kinberg, Matt Reeves and Black Label Media, among others.