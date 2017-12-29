By Sunday, which ends 2017 perfectly on Dec. 31, Disney’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi will become the highest-grossing film of the year with an estimated $519.1M, unseating Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which rode the top spot for several months with $504M. Beauty and the Beast made its bread in 17 weekends, and Last Jedi will have made it to $500m in approximately 16 days. By the end of New Year’s Day, Last Jedi will be at $536.6M.

While it’s another hard weekend for analysts to project with New Year’s Eve falling on Sunday, it’s certainly bound to be another bountiful one, with The Greatest Showman expected to get to $51.5M by Monday after a slow start out of the gate, and Pitch Perfect 3 short of $70M. Meanwhile, most likely by next weekend, Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will see $200M. There’s plenty of happiness over at the Culver City, CA studio as they passed the $1 billion mark at the domestic B.O., up close to 10% from last year. The last time Sony clicked past $1 billion was in 2014 ($1.2 billion), when they had Amazing Spider-Man 2, 22 Jump Street, and The Equalizer as their top $100M+ grossing titles.

Disney’s three Star Wars movies have reportedly clocked as much global box office at $4.06 billion as what they paid for Lucasfilm back in 2012. However, the studio arguably hasn’t made all of its investment money back yet from the acquisition, despite this recent trio of pics being profitable. Of course, there’s global P&A and ancillary costs for the pics on top of that Lucasfilm acquisition price. Combined, Force Awakens and Rogue One have grossed an estimated $1.1 billion in profit after ancillaries, and Last Jedi should be around $500M after all is said and done. We’ll have more box office updates for you later.

