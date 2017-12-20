Wednesday, 1:33PM We have an early set of Wednesday estimates for those pics opening today. Early industry projections show Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earning $7M-$7.5M today.

There are some who believe the Jake Kasdan-directed sequel could hit $9M, but what we’re working against today is that there aren’t as many kids off from school as last year when Universal/Illumination’s Sing made $11M on its first Wednesday and a five-day of $55.9M and six-day of $75.5M. Per ComScore, only 17% K-12 schools are off (Jumanji‘s ideal demo in the elementary school and middle school grades) versus last year’s 38%. Christmas day Monday is when the real action begins, so six day estimates are rough. Christmas Eve on a Sunday puts a real sinker into the three-day figures. Industry is now thinking low $50Ms for Jumanji by end of Christmas day. Dec. 8 sneaks for Jumanji for Amazon Prime members grossed $2M on Dec. 8 and that cash will be rolled into its total cume.

20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman is between $3M-$3.7M which will land it by Monday in the low $20M range. Again, it’s a marathon, not a sprint for these movies as distribution executives assesses their fortunes by MLK weekend.

Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is eyeing around $17.5M today which will put it at six days at $279.4M.