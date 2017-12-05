So far, Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird has been cleaning up on the awards circuit, earning Best Picture from the New York Film Critics Circle and several awards and nominations for stars Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. All three women joined me on the DGA Theater stage recently as part of the A24 presentation at Deadline’s 7th annual The Contenders awards-season event.

Gerwig, though sharing some specific aspects of her title character’s life and background, told the packed crowd of AMPAS and key guild voters that Lady Bird is not autobiographical, though it coincides with the same post-9/11 time period when she was in a catholic school in Sacramento — just like the role Ronan plays. Metcalf meanwhile offers great insight into the conflicted mother-daughter conflicted relationship so pointedly portrayed in Gerwig’s screenplay.

For her part, Ronan laughs at the idea she got through the whole shoot without questioning why her character had the name Lady Bird (but click on the video above for our conversation and you will see Gerwig explain it).