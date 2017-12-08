Wednesday night’s premiere of History’s medieval drama series Knightfall drew 1.8M total viewers, tying it for the third-best cable drama launch of 2017, the network said.

The debut of the A+E Studios show trails only FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan and AMC’s The Son among the year’s biggest debuts among total viewers and is tied with FX’s Taboo. Showrunner Dominic Minghella also exec produces.

Knightfall goes inside the medieval politics and warfare of the Knights Templar, the most powerful, wealthy and mysterious military order of the Middle Ages who were entrusted with protecting Christianity’s most precious relics.

Knightfall begins after the fall of the city of Acre, the Templar’s last stronghold in the Holy Land, where the Holy Grail is lost. Years later, a clue emerges suggesting the whereabouts of the Grail and sends the Templars, led by the noble, courageous and headstrong Templar Knight Landry (Tom Cullen), on a life or death mission to find the lost Cup of Christ. Focusing on themes such as belief, sacrifice, politics, love, power and revenge, Knightfall goes deep into the clandestine world of this legendary brotherhood of warrior monks to find out who these knights were, how they lived, and what they died believing.

The cast also includes Bobby Schofield, Sabrina Bartlett, Julian Ovenden, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Padraic Delaney, Simon Merrells and Olivia Ross.