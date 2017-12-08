‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer Released – Or Did It Escape?

The official Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer has been released, following a teaser clip last week.

The next installment of the long-running dinosaurs-on-the-loose series is directed by Juan Antonia Bayona and co-written by franchise resurrector Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the latter also co-writer of the 2015 blockbuster and an executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall, Pat Crowley and Belén Atienza are producing.

It arrives in theaters June 22 and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Howard, and Justice Smith. Jeff Goldblum will reprise his original role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Also starring are Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, and Daniella Pineda.

Jurassic World laid waste to box offices worldwide during the record-breaking year of 2015, banking $1.67 billion to become the No. 4 film of all time globally.

The official trailer might as well have the sub-title Chris Pratt: Running Man, as the star dodges the fiery expulsions of an erupting volcano, ground explosions, and the usual dinosaurs-seeking-human-dinner. All of it is in service to the major plot point: rescuing the abandoned Jurassic World animals before the volcano creates an extinction-level event for the island.

Howard and Smith are along for the ride through the land, at one point plunging off a cliff in their mobile ball as chaos ensues.