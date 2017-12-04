In the grand tradition of trailers for trailers, the official Twitter account for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released a tease ahead of the release of the full trailer on Thursday.

The clip features Chris Pratt running away from dinosaurs in a panic while Bryce Dallas Howard and Jurassic newbie Justice Smith look on in terror as prehistoric creatures run wild, destroying everything in their path. The new clip is the second tease released by Universal. The first was a kinder and sweeter clip with Pratt gently petting a dino baby. This tease is not as warm, obviously.

The next installment is directed by J.A. Bayona and co-written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. of the dinosaur franchise arrives in theaters June 22. In addition to Pratt, Howard, and Smith, Jeff Goldblum will reprise his original role as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Alsostarring are Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, and Daniella Pineda.