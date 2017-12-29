The international box office is proving to be a very welcome environment for Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Sony’s continuation of the 1995 classic. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer’s offshore cume through Thursday has hit $107M. Directed by Jake Kasdan, it’s swinging high. The worldwide total through Thursday is $226M.

Projections for the coming frame are above $50M. Last weekend’s overseas opening brought in $49.5M worth of moviegoers in 53 international markets including No. 1 starts in 28 where it faced off with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It is now at play in 58% of the international footprint while Brazil, Japan, Korea, Argentina, Italy and China are still waiting to get in on the game.

Major international draw Johnson stars with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale in the new adventure that sees four teenagers sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into its jungle setting, and the bodies of their avatars.

Highlights from this week include the UK adding $2.3M on Thursday (its best day which falls in the 2nd week of play). The cume there is $17M. France had its biggest three days from Tuesday to Thursday; Germany’s biggest day was Thursday as Jumanji starts its second week; Mexico jumped 7% over its opening to start week 2; and Russia dipped by just 25% entering its second week against heavy local competition.

In Malaysia, the film is already biggest Sony release of all time and looks destined to become the increasingly important market’s 3rd biggest movie ever.

Sony is projecting Jumanji to hold most of its top rankings through its second session, despite new competition. It should also add further No. 1s based on what have been great opening days throughout more of Latin America, Australia and South East Asia.

To wit: Australia took the top spot with $4M over two days. Including previews, the cume there is $9M. Colombia secured $389K for the biggest opening day of any holiday film ever by 77% as well as 284% above Jungle Book and 352% above Kong: Skull Island.

More updates on the Jungle adventures to come.