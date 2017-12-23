Jordan Feldstein, the longtime manager of Maroon 5, producing partner of The Voice star Adam Levine and brother of actor Jonah Hill, has died. He was 40. Feldstein’s death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical-Examiner Coroner. Feldstein died of a heart attack, the family told Variety.

Feldstein was the CEO and owner of Career Artist Management, which named Levine, Maroon 5 and Robin Thicke, among its clients. Feldstein also was a partner with Levine in 222 Entertainment Productions. The company previously sold two projects to NBC, Songland, a songwriting competition reality show with Dave Stewart Entertainment, and a single-camera comedy based on the real-life relationship between the Maroon 5 frontman Levine and writer-producer Gene Hong (Community).

Feldstein had managed Maroon 5 since the band’s launch.