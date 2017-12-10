After an arduous journey from the snowy south, John Boyega has finally made it to Hollywood for the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Twitterverse has been following Boyega, who plays Finn in Star Wars, as he has tweeted about being grounded in Atlanta after five to 12 inches of snow fell on the city and possibly missing the big red carpet premiere at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving!” he said.

He kept fans updated fans, joking that he needed a pilot, but he finally got on a plane and made it to L.A — but he landed empty-handed.

“I made it ! Without luggage but wooooooooohoooo! As if weather can stop a Nigerian,” he tweeted.

After fans were worried he wouldn’t able to make it, he insisted nothing would stop him, “Harrison will land that ship in the damn auditorium! I’m here though thank you and thanks everyone ! See you tonight. I need a shower because…..ew.”

On the red carpet, he was showered, cleaned up and dressed up as if the delay didn’t happen. When asked about his journey he said, “Poe Dameron is the best pilot in the galaxy!”

The Force was definitely strong with Boyega tonight.

