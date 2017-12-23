Joan Walsh, the former Salon.com editor and contributor at MSNBC for the past 12 years — and the past six under contract — will not have her deal renewed. The news hit today and is already trending on Twitter as #KeepJoanWalsh, where MSNBC personalities are joining the chorus of those disappointed by the move, which essentially moves her from retainer status to freelance.

Walsh confirmed the news this morning:

So it’s true: after 12 years on MSNBC, six on contract, I learned Friday night they are not renewing. I’ve given my heart and soul to the network, from the George W. Bush years through today. I’m proud of the work I did. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 23, 2017

Yes, it’s Christmas weekend. I was baking pies with my daughter, who is home for the holidays, when I got the news. It didn’t feel too good. But all of your support helps, a lot. I'm grateful to the people who have fought for me. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 23, 2017

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, not renewing Walsh’s contract does not mean she won’t appear on the network. ““Every year we review our paid contributors list across the ideological spectrum,” he said the network told him. “Unfortunately we couldn’t renew Joan, but she and her distinct perspective will still be invited on our shows.” (MSNBC did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.)

The news got quick response online, including from her MSNBC colleagues:

.@joanwalsh was the first person to ever pay me to write, back when she was the editor of @salon. She is now my friend, my incredibly valued colleague and my documentary partner. She belongs on the air speaking, especially in times like these. We need progressive women's voices. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 23, 2017

It's incredibly short sighted to sideline voices like Joan's, especially now. Especially given the momentousness of next year's anniversaries: the women's march, the King and RFK assassinations … we need to be at full strength as media entities, and Joan belongs in the mix. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 23, 2017

Food for thought on 2018 from @joanwalsh: https://t.co/mrWoENhbp6 — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) December 23, 2017

And others:

Losing @joanwalsh during The Reckoning is just stupid. She showed a generation of women how to be a feminist in politics, before we even had this vocabulary. #KeepJoanWalsh — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) December 23, 2017

@MSNBC Whenever @joanwalsh appears on your station someone yells out in our home, hey Joan is on and we literally run to hear what she has to say. What an imbecile move. We need her intelligence now more than ever. #keepjoanwalsh — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) December 23, 2017

Many women citing @joanwalsh as an early champion; I’m among them. She encouraged me to write from feminist perspective more than a decade ago as an editor @salon. Strange time for MSNBC to jettison someone who’s long been committed to making space for & promoting other women. — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) December 23, 2017