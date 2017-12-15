Put the axing of net neutrality on Jimmy Kimmel’s naughty list, just below the defunding of affordable health care. Calling the FCC’s repeal of Obama-era net neutrality rules “absolutely despicable,” Kimmel said on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live that the actions of the Ajit Pai-led FCC were in opposition to the wishes of 83 percent of Americans.

“I just want to say thank you President Trump,” Kimmel said. “Thanks to you and this jackhole you appointed to run the FCC, big corporations are about to take full control the internet. So merry christmas everybody!”

Kimmel also took the opportunity to remind viewers that today (Friday) is the “last day maybe ever to enroll for health care under the affordable health care act.”

And, he added, “once net neutrality’s gone, we might not even have WebMD anymore.”

Kimmel directed viewers to healthcare.gov to enroll.

Check out Kimmel’s slam above.