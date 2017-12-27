MTV Unplugged co-creator Jim Burns died Tuesday after being struck by a taxi in Manhattan. He was 65.

Burns was struck Saturday while crossing Fifth Avenue when a taxi driver turned on to the roadway and accidentally hit him, police told The Associated Press. Burns was rushed to a hospital with a serious head injury and died Tuesday.

The taxi driver remained at the scene. A police investigation is underway, but criminal charges are not expected.

An MTV spokesperson said the network was deeply saddened to learn of Burns’ death.

“As co-creator of the beloved Unplugged franchise, his groundbreaking work continues to resonate with audiences around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones,” the network said in a statement.

Burns co-created MTV Unplugged with Robert Small. The show debuted in 1989 and featured some of the era’s most notable artists such as Nirvana, Prince, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Kurt Cobain, Jay-Z and Bob Dylan in an intimate venue performing stripped-down versions of their songs.

Some artists released the recordings as albums. Clapton’s Unplugged sold 26 million copies worldwide and remains the best-selling live album of all time.