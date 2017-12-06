EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Virtue, has just been promoted to VP production at Walt Disney Pictures, one of the most senior women at the studio in their division. The executive, who joined Disney in 2011, was promoted to an exec in production in 2015. She reports to Sean Bailey, president of production. Virtue was involved as a junior executive in the development and production such worldwide box office successes The Jungle Book, Cinderella, and The Beauty and the Beast, to name a few.

She is currently helping to oversee filmmaker Ava Duvernay’s upcoming A Wrinkle in Time and is overseeing production on the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, Christopher Robin and Cruella. She is also a junior executive on the live-action adaptation of Mulan.