Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence is attached to star in and produce 19th century true-crime drama Burial Rites, which is being directed Luca Guadagnino, who is a front-runner in the Oscar race with his romance-drama Call Me by Your Name. Allison Shearmur and Justine Ciarrocchi also are producing, while TriStar Pictures has the worldwide rights to the film that is based on Hannah Kent’s debut novel

Luca Guadagnino Shotwell/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

Based on true events, the pic tells the story of Agnes Magnusdottir (Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830, after being sentenced to death for killing two men and setting fire to their home. The story takes place during the last winter of Agnes’ life while she awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court in Denmark. As she waits to die, she starts to live, reluctantly forging emotional and romantic attachments.

Gary Ross and Jerry Kalajian will serve as executive producer with Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi overseeing the project for the studio.

Lawrence, most recently seen in Paramount’s provocative thriller Mother!, is represented by CAA. Guadagnino is with WME.

Variety was first to report this news.