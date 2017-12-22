Fox News Channel’s chief Washington D.C. correspondent James Rosen is exiting the company at the end of the year, a Fox News spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. The rep declined to elaborate on the development, first reported by TVNewser.

Rosen, who has been with Fox News since 1999 became himself a headline headline in May of 2013 when Washington Post reported the DOJ had previously monitored his activities by tracking his visits to the State Department through phone traces and personal emails.

In June of 2009, Rosen reported U.S. intelligence officials were warning that North Korea was likely to respond to United Nations sanctions with more nuclear tests. The CIA had learned the information from sources inside North Korea, Rosen reported.

When the DOJ began investigating possible leaks, WaPo reported, investigators did more than obtain telephone records of Rosen receiving the secret material. They used security badge access records to track his comings and goings from the State Department, traced the timing of his calls with a State Department security adviser suspected of sharing the classified report, and obtained a search warrant for his personal e-mails.

“We are outraged to learn today that James Rosen was named a criminal co-conspirator for simply doing his job as a reporter,” Fox News said back then.

“In fact, it is downright chilling. We will unequivocally defend his right to operate as a member of what up until now has always been a free press,” Fox News added.