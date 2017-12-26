Jack Blessing, who appeared in the popular 1980s series Moonlighting and ’90s sitcom The Naked Truth, has died. He was 66. The actor died Nov.ember 14 at his home in Chatsworth, CA, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

His son, Ian, took to Facebook to honor his father saying, “I love you, Dad. The last year and a half was a gift to us, as was your entire life. We’re the luckiest family in the world. Best of luck in the astral plane. I know you’re going to crush it.”

In Moonlighting, Blessing joined Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd at the Blue Moon Detective Agency in the third season as MacGillicuddy. In The Naked Truth he starred alongside Tea Leoni, a tabloid reporter, as her building manager. He also appeared on George Lopez’s eponymous ABC sitcom in 2002.

The Baltimore native also lent his voice talent to many animated features including Megamind, ParaNorman, Bee Movie, Antz, and Planes. His live-action film credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Heaven’s Gate, Galaxy of Terror and Thirteen Days.

His extensive résumé also included the 1983 comedy Small & Frye as well as episodes of such classic television series as M*A*S*H, The Golden Girls, Family Ties and Touched by an Angel as well as the 1997 Steven Bochco miniseries Murder One: Diary of a Serial Killer, which was later turned into an ABC drama series. He also appeared in Mike & Molly, The X-Files and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

He is survived by his wife, Lora Staley Blessing, and his sons Ian and Christopher.