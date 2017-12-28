Sony is moving Studio 8’s Ice Age action title Alpha from Albert Hughes from March 2 to September 14. The survival film now will face off against MGM’s Fighting With My Family and 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds on its new date and won’t face the latter studio’s Jennifer Lawrence thriller Red Sparrow on its old date.

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures In addition, Goosebumps 2 starring Jack Black is moving closer to Halloween, going from September 21 to October 12. That’s a logical move given the fact that Amblin via Universal has its own Black family title, The House With a Clock in Its Walls opening on September 21 alongside Lionsgate’s Robin Hood. On its new release date, Goosebumps 2 will compete against Lionsgate’s Hellfest and Universal’s men-on-the-moon biopic First Man. In addition, that’s Columbus Day weekend at the B.O.