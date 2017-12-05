Patrick Herold, the bespectacled, besneakered veteran head of ICM Partners’ theater division, is getting some help in running the joint. Di Glazer has been promoted to Co-Head of Theater, effective immediately.

Glazer joined the powerhouse agency in 2010 as Herold’s assistant. She was accepted into the agent trainee program in 2011, became the department coordinator in 2012, and was promoted to agent in 2013.

ICM Partners

Glazer and Herold will continue to focus on expanding their core business of artist representation, and promoting crossover opportunities in television, film and live entertainment, while mining the agency’s unparalleled repository of intellectual property for new projects on both stage and screens.

Last year the division posted an industry top 20 Tony Award nominations, according to ICM, and reps artists including John Kander & Fred Ebb, Michael Greif, Tina Landau, Christopher Ashley, Cyndi Lauper, Christopher Durang, Doug Wright, John Guare, Lisa Kron, Paul Rudnick, and the estates of Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill, Bob Fosse, Wendy Wasserstein and Sam Shepard among others.

“Di came to ICM almost exactly seven years ago today. From the outset, it was clear that she possessed a deep love of theater, a keen eye, a discerning ear, a tremendous drive, a complete willingness to collaborate, and an indomitable spirit,” said Herold in announcing the promotion. “Not only does she have exceptional taste, but she has shown herself to be remarkably adept at creating opportunities, artistic matchmaking, working across disciplines, and building bridges.”

Glazer’s clients include Tony Award nominees Rachel Chavkin and Sam Pinkleton (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Emmy Award nominee Theresa Rebeck (Smash), Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves), and writer/director Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds). She also represents playwrights Halley Feiffer, Antoinette Nwandu and Lauren Yee, director Marc Bruni and choreographer Justin Peck (Broadway’s upcoming revival of Carousel).