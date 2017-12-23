CBS’s I Love Lucy Christmas Special (0.8, 6.542M) owned 8 PM Friday night, besting reruns of ABC’s Shark Tank (0.7, 3,71M), Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (0.5, 1.85M for 8-10 PM) and CW’s Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic (0.3, 1.30M), as well as NBC’s Blindspot (0.6, 3.5M).

Lucy clocked the night’s top demo performance.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (0.6, 5.79M) dominated 9 PM in overall audience for CBS, while NBC’s reun took top spot in the demo. The Dateline repeat (0.8, 4.96 viewers) won its two-hour timeslot among broadcast networks in the 18-49 age bracket, and in the news demo, 25-54.

At 9 PM, NBC’s newsmag outstripped ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (0.6, 2.46M), Hell’s Kitchen, and CW’s Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown (0.2, 1.16M).

At 10 PM Dateline redux clonked ABC’s 20/20 (0.4, 2.27M) and CBS’s Blue Blood rerun (0.5, 4.865M).

NBC (0.7, 4.46M) won the night in the demo, and CBS (0.6, 5.73M) in overall audience. ABC (0.6, 2.81M) tied CBS in the demo but trailed NBC in overall audience, followed by Fox (0.5, 1.85M) and CW (0.2, 1.23M).