In a competitive situation, Hulu has picked up for development Ace of Spades, a half-hour comedy based on author/TV writer David Matthews’ memoir of the same name. It hails from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television, with Portlandia and Baskets co-creator, executive producer and director Jonathan Krisel set to direct and executive produce.

Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Matthews is writing the adaptation of his book. When Matthews’ Jewish mother abandoned him as an infant to join the Israeli Army, she left him with white skin and his black militant father — a broke, once prominent civil rights journalist – who wants to raise his son as a proud black warrior. The show will follow Matthews’ absurd double-life as he pretends to be a rich, white Jewish teenager in segregated 1980’s Baltimore.

Matthews and Krisel executive produce along with Danica Radovanov. Nicole Clemens and Nicole Romano executive produce for Anonymous Content.

Matthews’ TV series writing credits include Boardwalk Empire and Narcos. He is an Anonymous Client and is also repped by WME and attorney Victoria Cook. Krisel is at UTA and Mosaic.

Anonymous Content and Paramount TV’s joint TV series include 13 Reasons Why and Maniac at Netflix, Berlin Station at Epix and The Alienist at TNT,