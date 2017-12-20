Eight women who came forward with sexual abuse or sexual misconduct charges against some of the most powerful men in Hollywood and the White House discussed life in the aftermath of their disclosures.

In a half-hour videotaped discussion moderated by Rose McGowan for The Cut, the women talked about the questions they’ve been asked since speaking truth to power — including why they remained silent for so long, what comes next after giving voice to their anger, and whether they’d seen evidence of change.

Jessica Leeds, who said Donald Trump grabbed her breasts and attempted to put his hand up her skirt during a flight in the 1970s, talked about the weight of having the presidential nominee’s campaign challenge the veracity of her account.

“It’s tough being called a liar, because, how do you come back? [Say] ‘No, you’re lying’? It’s schoolyard bully business,” said Leeds, who came forward after the 2005 Access Hollywood recording surfaced in which Trump bragged about lewd conduct with women. “It’s very difficult to stand up and say this is what happened and have like an administration saying I’m lying.”

Rebecca Corry, who told The New York Times that Louis C.K. asked if he could masturbate in front of her, said she has been asked what she’s “getting” from being one of the five women who exposed the comedian’s sexual misconduct.

“I’m getting death threats and I’m getting ripped apart,” Corry said. “I’m getting all this free hate every single day, by telling the truth that he’s actually admitted to.”

