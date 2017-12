Refresh for updates The Disney-Fox deal didn’t escape the notice of Deadpool today, with star Ryan Reynolds tweeting an early frontrunner for funniest reaction to the corporate mega-deal.

Take a look here, along with responses from James Gunn and James L. Brooks. We’ll update with other reactions as they arrive.

Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017

Simpsons say “hi” to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017

While there are many aspects to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets, I am personally incredibly happy about it, for obvious reason. Welcome home, old friends. 😭 https://t.co/MpQHEnOTVL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017

Just saw this guy pulling up next to my office. pic.twitter.com/7oH9kjrR4D — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017

Here’s why I am happy about it— the studio will no longer be owned by the Murdoch’s who are toxic to our country and government because they are part of a propaganda arm which has no interest in anything but making them richer. Hopefully, overall, less movies won’t be made. https://t.co/58oeBuUmQS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 14, 2017

I love how Disney said to Fox, "We'll take ALL of it… Except for Fox News that's some dog shit right there." — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) December 14, 2017

MORE…