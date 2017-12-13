EXCLUSIVE: Joel David Moore has been set to adapt and direct Hide and Seek, an English-language remake of the 2013 Korean horror-thriller that is now in the works at CJ Entertainment. The original, written and directed by Huh Jung, grossed more than $35 million in Korea when it was released by Next Entertainment World.

Moore, also an actor whose credits include Avatar and its upcoming sequels, directed the 2016 pic Youth In Oregon with Frank Langella and Billy Crudup.

The original Hide and Seek was a social horror-thriller that centered on a man searching for his long-lost brother who stumbles upon a secret world of squatters living in the homes of unsuspecting tenants — a revelation that becomes all the more menacing when his home becomes the next target. This film explored the question of “what if” when those in society left marginalized decide to take matters into their own hands.

“Hide and Seek is a sharp, sophisticated thriller that created a lasting imprint on me,” Moore said. “I wanted to explore what could happen if we retold this story to an American audience, using the tools from the original story. We found a rich and complex world, relevant to our current race, class and power struggles we’re seeing here in America. I’m excited to partner with CJ Entertainment, perfect partners on this journey.”

CJ Entertainment is developing, financing and producing the film after acquiring remake rights. CJ’s CEO Tae-sung Jeong and VP Francis Chung are producing, with CJ’s Mike Im executive producing.

Moore is repped by Gersh, Management 360 and Sloane Offer.