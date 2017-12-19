Heather North, an actress best known as the voice of Daphne on the original classic animated series, Scooby Doo, Where Are You! has died. She was 71. Family friend Jodie Mann told Deadline that North died November 30 at her Studio City home after a long illness.

North began lending her voice to the character of Daphne Blake, one of two female sleuths of Mystery Incorporated in the Scooby-Doo series, in 1970. She continued to voice the character in various TV specials with the Scooby-Doo gang.

In addition, North starred in Disney’s 1971 pic The Barefoot Executive opposite Kurt Russell. She played his love interest in a movie that followed an ambitious mailroom clerk and a chimpanzee who can predict which TV shows will be a success on the air.

She also appeared on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives for several years. It is on the set of the soap where she met her husband, H. Wesley Kenney. He was an the Emmy-winning producer and director of soap operas who also helmed the 1974-75 season of the progressive series All in the Family. He died in January 2015.

North’s other credits include the feature Git! as well as episodes of such classic TV series as Green Acres, The Monkees, The Fugitive, Gidget, Adam-12 and My Three Sons. She also appeared briefly on Broadway with Marjorie Lord and Alan Young in the 1967 play The Girl in the Freudian Slip.

She is survived by her son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; a stepdaughter, Nina; a stepson, Wes Kenney; their spouses; six step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.