Maybe it was the lingering remembrance of Pearl Harbor, an escape to the 50th state from the chill of December covering most of America or maybe it was just the love of an old fashioned antidote story, but Hawaii Five-O (1.1/4) had a very good night on Friday.

A somewhat steady primetime on the Big 4 and the CW found the Steve McGarrett led series not only topping the night in the ratings but rising 22% to match its best demo result of its eighth season so far. For you statheads, the November 10 and October 6 Five-Os also had 1.1 results.

With 8 PM’s MacGyver (0.9/4) and 10 PM’s Blue Bloods up 12% and 25% from their December 1 shows, CBS took both the 18-49 and viewership top spots with a 1.0/4 and an audience of 8.47 million. That’s an uptick of 25% for the House of Moonves from last week when it was tied with NBC for the Friday demo win.

As for the Comcast-owned net, Blindspot (0.7/3) was even with last Friday and that 9 – 11 PM Dateline (1.0/4) rose a tenth. Fox saw the same sort of action as Hell’s Kitchen (0.8/3) was up a tenth from last week and the penultimate episode of Season 2 of The Exorcist (0.4/2) was the same as the fast affiliates of December 1. The increasingly spookier and scarier Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera led Exorcist, which had a bit of a blast from the past last night, dipped a tenth in the final numbers last week.

Back with its first original episode since November 17, last night’s Once Upon a Time (0.5/2) was exactly the same as that last show. Coming off last week’s two-hour Season 5 debut, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.5/2) took a not all together unexpected 29% dive in the demo. A 10 PM 20/20 (0.5/2) was another one of those shows that was the same as last week.

The CW’s ever energetic Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1) was also even with its December 1 airing while Jane The Virgin (0.3/1) rose a tenth.

BTW – in case you are counting another set of numbers and planning some shopping this weekend, there are 16 more days left until Christmas.