A spokesperson on behalf of Harvey Weinstein responded to Salma Hayek’s New York Times op-ed in which she detailed his inappropriate behavior and repeated sexual demands while making the 2002 Oscar-winning film Frida.

“Mr. Weinstein does not recall pressuring Salma to do a gratuitous sex scene with a female costar and he was not there for the filming,” said Weinstein’s spokesperson in a statement obtained by Deadline. “However, that was part of the story, as Frida Kahlo was bisexual and the more significant sex scene in the movie was choreographed by Ms. Hayek with Geoffrey Rush.”

The statement also says that Weinstein pushed for Hayek for the lead role in Frida over Jennifer Lopez and how much money Miramax shelled out for the film. It also says that “All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired.”

Read the entire statement below.