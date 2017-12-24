If you’re looking for a Champagne date you and your Revolutionary honey can share in the coming week, how about $2,300 for a pair to Hamilton? The concert-slash-show, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, has a few ducats left at that price, a Broadway record (not counting scalpers – we mean “re-sellers”).

The price represents a 15 percent hike over last Christmas when top tickets fetched a then-trend-setting $998.

BroadwayJournal.com, which reported the price today, added that the holiday week face value of $1,150 per is $1 short of what a new iPhone X will run you. For the record, plenty of folks pay plenty more for Hamilton on the secondary market. But still…