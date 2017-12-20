Here is the first trailer for Nash Edgerton’s dark comedy Gringo, starring his brother Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried and Charlize Theron. The picture from Amazon Studios and STX is about a businessman (Oyelowo) who goes to Mexico and ends up crossing the line from citizen to criminal. The release date for the film is March 9.

Gringo, financed by Amazon, was written by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone. The picture also co-stars Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley. The producers on the project are Rebecca Yeldham, Nash Edgerton, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Theron and Anthony Tambakis. Director Edgerton made his feature-length debut with the acclaimed 2008 Australian thriller The Square.

Joel Edgerton has appeared in films including Bright, Black Mass and Loving. Oyelowo, whose role as Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma was heralded by critics, just completed Chaos Walking with Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. Theron’s recent credits include The Fate of the Furious and Atomic Blonde.

Check out the NSFW redband trailer above and tell us what you think.