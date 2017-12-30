The Golden Globes show is getting a major security upgrade from the Beverly Hills police department for its 75th anniversary show, set for Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Citing the number of event attacks this year – which have included the Ariana Grande concert bombing and Las Vegas mass shooting at a country music festival, to name two entertainment-related events – there will be additional staff and security at the Globes, even though there are currently no specific credible threats.

Metal detectors, explosives testing and canine patrols are likely part of the plan, and many roads around the event will be closed to non-event traffic, according to reports. The show airs live on NBC from 5-8 PM PT and is hosted by Seth Meyers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has scheduled presenters Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramírez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson.

Golden Globe-nominee Oprah Winfrey will be the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award. The show is produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.