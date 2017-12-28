The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the first group of presenters for the 75th Golden Globe Awards. They are Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Kelly Clarkson, Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Grant, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Shirley MacLaine, Ricky Martin, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Edgar Ramírez, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Kerry Washington and Emma Watson.

Seth Meyers will host the ceremony airing live Sunday, January 7 on NBC from 5-8 PM PT / 8-11 PM ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Previously announced, Golden Globe-nominee Oprah Winfrey will be the recipient of the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The show is produced by dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.