Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi brand Dust has announced that it will digitally premiere George Lucas’ 1967 student short film, Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB. The short will make its premiere on Dec. 11 to align with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — a franchise that started as a brainchild of Lucas.

The news comes after a year of Dust’s launch. The release of one of Lucas’ first film projects is part of a partnership with the USC School of Cinematic Arts, where Dust will showcase one student’s sci-fi short every day of the week starting today, and will conclude with the Lucas’ short.

“A year in, we are excited to see that Dust is tapping into the zeitgeist of a growing fanbase that is gripped with how technology is transforming our lives, and who have an insatiable appetite to consume premium content on all devices,” said Floris Bauer, Co-Founder and President, Gunpowder & Sky. “Globally showcasing George Lucas’ first-ever film, 50 years after its creation, while simultaneously passing the 1MM fans on Facebook through supporting new diverse voices in sci-fi content, are tremendous milestones for us. We are excited to work with USC to bring attention to some of their up-and-coming filmmakers.”

Dust has also announced multiple upcoming channel distribution deals, including with Twitch, Pluto, Xumo, and Popular Mechanics (Hearst Media). Through these strategic partnerships, Dust will soon be available to more than one billion viewers worldwide.