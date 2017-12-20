Eight former child actors from a Santa Barbara theater group have come forward to accuse their former mentor, Broadway producer and theme park designer Gary Goddard, of molestation or attempted molestation in the 1970s.

Since actor Anthony Edwards wrote a painful first-person account of his abuse on Medium, describing how Goddard allegedly preyed on him and other young aspiring actors in the theater troupe, others have came forward to support his account, including Mark Driscoll and Bret Nighman.

A total of eight people described Goddard’s advances — straying hands on thighs, fondling on darkened Disneyland rides, sexual abuse during overnight stays — and the psychological aftermath, in interviews with The Los Angeles Times.

“This is a man who’s attracted to little boys, and attracted in the sickest way,” Edwards told The Times. “This is not love, this is not friendship what he was doing. It is a horror because it is manipulating young hearts and minds.”

Goddard last month took a leave of absence from his own company, the entertainment design firm The Goddard Group, when the allegations of child sexual abuse first surfaced. His publicist, Sam Singer, has disputed the allegations.