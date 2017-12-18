Paramount has just dated four event movies for 2020 and 2021.

The long-awaited third G.I. Joe will march into multiplexes on March 27, 2020. Lorenzo di Bonaventura produced the last two movies G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation based off the Hasbro toyline/Marvel published Comic-Book which both grossed in total over $678M at the global box office.

The feature adaptation of late ’70s Mego/Takara toys spaceman line Micronauts will blast off on Oct. 16, 2020. The toyline was centered around robotic/human future men, and the playsets were elaborate with various easy-to-assemble parts.

Currently for 2020, both G.I. Joe and Micronauts are the only titles scheduled on their respective release dates.

Dungeons & Dragons will open on July 23, 2021. New Line made a go at a feature version of the popular 1970s/1980s role-playing game 17 years ago making only $33.8M. There was also a Saturday morning CBS animated TV series which ran for 27 episodes from 1983-1985. Currently, it’s the only title on the calendar on that date.

An untitled Hasbro film has also reserved Oct. 1, 2021 on the calendar. No other titles on that date.