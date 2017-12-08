EXCLUSIVE: Welcome to Night Vale, the popular, spooky podcast and book series, is heading to television. FX has struck a development deal with Sony Pictures Television for a Night Vale series. Gennifer Hutchison, currently an Executive Producer of Better Call Saul, will adapt the podcast for television and executive produce the series under her Sony Pictures Television overall deal.

Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, creators of the podcast and authors of the franchise books Welcome to Night Vale and It Devours!, will also serve as executive producers on the series.

In addition, Harper Perennial, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has signed up Fink and Cranor for new script books of seasons three and four of the Welcome to Night Vale podcast. The companion volumes feature guest introductions by the authors and cast members and original illustrations by series artist Jessica Hayworth.

“We’ve never met anyone in the industry who understands our world and approach to storytelling better than Gennifer does,” said Fink and Cranor. “We are lucky to be working with her, as well as FX – a network with a long history of creating excellent television.”

Night Vale Presents

Seasons one and two of the podcast were previously published as the script books Mostly Void, Partially Stars (Vol. 1) and The Great Glowing Coils of the Universe (Vol. 2). Fink is the author of the forthcoming novel Alice Isn’t Dead, based on the podcast of the same name.

“So many readers have passionately embraced the Welcome to Night Vale novels and script books,” says Amy Baker, Vice-President and Associate Publisher of Harper Perennial. “I can’t wait to see the same enthusiasm for what I’m sure will be an amazing television series from Gennifer and FX.”

Welcome to Night Vale is a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Fink and Cranor created the podcast in 2012, having met through the anarchic, award-winning theater group the New York Neo-Futurists. The show quickly became an underground success and, to date, has been downloaded more than 180 million times worldwide. Welcome to Night Vale has also become a touring live show, performing in 16 countries and 35 U.S. states.

Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content on behalf of Jodi Reamer of Writers House brokered the Welcome to Night Vale rights deal with Sony Pictures Television. Reamer negotiated the book deal with Amy Baker at HarperCollins. ICM Partners represents Gennifer Hutchison.