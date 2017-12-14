Frontier is returning for third go-round. Netflix has ordered a six-episode third season of the period drama series starring Jason Momoa for premiere in 2018.

Co-created by Rob and Peter Blackie, Frontier centers on Momoa’s Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-native American outlaw campaigning to breach the fur trade.

Cast also features Landon Liboiron (Hemlock Grove) and Alun Armstrong (New Tricks, Braveheart), Zoe Boyle (Downton Abbey, Sons of Anarchy), Jessica Matten (A Red Girl’s Reasoning), Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle) and Katie McGrath (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword)

Frontier is produced by Take The Shot Productions and ASAP Entertainment, in association with Discovery Canada. The series airs on Discovery Canada in Canada and streams on Netflix worldwide.

Edwina Follows is executive producer for Discovery. Alex Patrick, John Vatcher, Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie, Sherry White, Allan Hawco, Perry Chafe, and Michael Levine executive produce for Take The Shot. Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson executive produce for ASAP Entertainment.