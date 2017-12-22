Freeform today announced its first Freeform Summit, a daylong network-wide event featuring panel discussions on activism, social change, representation in television and other cultural issues defining modern youth culture. It’s set for January 18 in Los Angeles and will be held in lieu of a presentation by the network at next month’s Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Panelists and speakers will include talent, executives, showrunners and directors across multiple Freeform series on its 2018 programming lineup of new and returning shows. The summit will also feature key influencers and pop culture leaders who are effecting cultural change through storytelling, mentorship and engagement, Freeform says. Panels, moderators and participants will be announced at a later date.

Freeform’s slate of new scripted original series for 2018 includes new comedies grown-ish and Alone Together, mermaid thriller Siren, and anticipated drama Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger. They join the network’s current slate which includes The Bold Type, Beyond, Famous In Love, The Fosters, Shadowhunters and Young & Hungry.