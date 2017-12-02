UPDATED with statement from Bryan Singer’s reps, 5:55 PM: Production has been temporarily halted on Bohemian Rhapsody, the Bryan Singer-directed film about the British rock band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury, with Mr Robot’s Rami Malek playing the singing legend. The studio has said the reason is a health matter involving the director. There have been rumors surrounding Singer and the production for some time, including that film took breaks more than once because of the mercurial director going AWOL from the London shoot. Word I am hearing is that he hasn’t shown up for the past three days.

The studio issued this vague statement: “Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

Singer’s reps later said in a statement: “This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

Insiders said the studio still hopes to get the film on track for a December 25, 2018 release. The studio would not comment on how far along the production has gotten before Singer took this sabbatical, or whether the film will continue with him. Indications are the studio might wait for him to return.

It becomes very difficult when a film is in production and the filmmaker has proven unreliable. Word around town is that Fox has been having discreet discussions with replacement helmers to finish the film, even before the studio halted production today. Sources tell Deadline that the film is about two weeks away from completing principal photography, so if another direct is brought in, he or she would need to finish the shoot and oversee postproduction.