Apparently Los Angeles lacks enough actual die-hard fans of the Rams. That’s because a casting call has gone out to play one on TV.

A notice on projectcasting.com has been issued for warm bodies to appear outside the NFL on Fox pre-game show for Sunday’s game between the Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles. The contest pits two of the hottest teams in the league, but with 100,000 seats to fill at the Los Angeles Coliseum – combined with fan antipathy in the wake of league-wide national anthem protests – the situation has potentially left a lot of fans disguised as empty seats, which is not good TV or for the NFL’s sagging image.

The pre-game shows usually feature hooting fans as a backdrop to game strategy discussions by the Fox analysts, who include Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson and Michael Strahan.

“We’re looking for LA’s biggest NFL fans to be a part of #NFLSunday’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pre Game Show! Calling all LA Rams fans!” according to the casting notice. “Come out, bring your spirit, your best NFL gear & join us for NFL on Fox this Sunday!”

A ticket to the game may or may not be included in the appearance.