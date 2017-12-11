20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight landed 27 Golden Globe nominations — including four of the 10 Best Picture noms in the drama and comedy categories — compared to just two for Disney. The entire film community is fearing what might happen to Fox if, as expected, the studio’s entire film operation becomes the property of Disney before week’s end. The expectation is that the Mouse could jettison a lot of the film operation, even though Fox has long been one of the better quality major studios going. The Shape of Water, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Greatest Showman all got Best Picture noms.

The standout entry is the Guillermo del Toro-directed The Shape of Water, which crushed it today and led all films as Globes unveiled nominations. The film scored director and screenplay noms for Best Picture in the Drama category, a nomination for del Toro, the script he wrote with Vanessa Taylor, and acting noms for star Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer, and for Alexandre Desplat’s score.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Also scoring were Searchlight’s Martin McDonagh-directed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the TCF films The Post and The Greatest Showman. The Steven Spielberg-directed drama about the Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers, and the Hugh Jackman-starrer about P. T. Barnum, both picked up Best Picture nominations. McDonagh and Spielberg scored Best Director noms. Fox has other films like Logan and War For The Planet of the Apes, which certainly could have merited noms.

It has been an open topic of discussion in the community of what Disney might do when it absorbs one of the most industrious major studios. Will it use the prolific output to fuel its streaming ambitions, or create a single silo for adult and R-rated films like Deadpool that veer from Disney’s family imprint. Will it even keep Fox Searchlight, which brings the prestige, but usually not the billion dollar grossing tent poles that are the Disney priority, or Fox Animation, which scored two noms today in the Best Animated Film category?

Here is Fox’s full nomination tally:

Fox Searchlight

Best Picture – Drama

The Post TCF

The Shape of Water FSL

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

The Greatest Showman TCF

Best Actor – Drama

Tom Hanks, The Post TCF

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes FSL

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman TCF

Best Actress – Drama

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water FSL

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Meryl Streep, The Post TCF

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes FSL

Best Supporting Actor

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water FSL

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Best Supporting Actress

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water FSL

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water FSL

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Steven Spielberg, The Post TCF

Best Screenplay

The Post TCF

The Shape of Water FSL

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Best Original Score

The Post TCF

The Shape of Water FSL

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FSL

Best Original Song

Home from Ferdinand TCF

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman TCF

Best Animated Film

The Boss Baby TCF

Ferdinand TCF