EXCLUSIVE: In what may be the first group of features to be financed by cryptocurrency and distributed via the blockchain, a consortium of companies plans to release New Frontiers, a sci-fi anthology of five segments that will combine into one feature.

Ground Control Entertainment, XYZ Films, and producer Kyle Franke are partnering with SingularDTV co-founder and president of entertainment Kim Jackson on the project, which will consist of a five-part anthology of films created and directed by Ruairi Robinson (The Last Days on Mars), Stephan Zlotescu (True Skin), Zac&Mac (Law Zero), and Tyson Johnston (Lunar).

Producer Scott Glassgold, Ruairi Robinson and Ground Control Entertainment developed the universe for New Frontiers with screenwriter Philip Gelatt. Production will start in the first quarter of 2018. Futurism Studios will serve as an executive producer on the project.

No details on the anthology plots have been released. The combined films sport a budget of $5 million, or approximately 9000 in ether, the digital currency derived from the ethereum blockchain and one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

The deal was negotiated by SingularDTV’s Jackson, with Chris Spicer and Nick Scott from Akin Gump for XYZ and Allison Binder for Ground Control. Jackson’s credits include Tub (Sundance 2010), Children of God (Newfest, Outfest 2010, HBO), Gun Hill Road (Sundance 2011 competition, 2011 theatrical release), and Blue Caprice (Sundance 2013, MoMA New Films/New Directors, IFC/Sundance Selects). It was nominated for a Spirit Award.

“I’m very proud that SingularDTV is creating a new frontier of its own, with a peer-to-peer funding and distribution platform, connecting fans with the films and filmmakers that they love,” said Jackson. “Our platform allows for audiences and creators to mutually benefit from the success of any project. As long as they keep supporting projects, there is no end to the possibility of sequels or TV series continuing to reach eager audiences. With SingularDTV there are no disappointing cancellations of beloved pilots or series. It’s a self-sustaining franchise.”

SingularDTV’s Ethervision distribution platform streaming channel plans to offer films, music and other content later in 2018. The company has been ramping up its activities and just announced the appointments of executives Shreesh Tiwari (chief strategic officer), Archna Desai (chief operating officer), and Oliver Mahrdt (SVP of marketing).